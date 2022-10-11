SEOR Network (SEOR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $267,290.12

SEOR Network (SEOR) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 11th. In the last week, SEOR Network has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. One SEOR Network token can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. SEOR Network has a total market capitalization of $267,290.12 and $535,423.00 worth of SEOR Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003102 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070415 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10764804 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00034307 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SEOR Network Token Profile

SEOR Network’s launch date was February 19th, 2022. SEOR Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,585,694 tokens. SEOR Network’s official Twitter account is @seor001 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SEOR Network is www.seor.io. The official message board for SEOR Network is medium.com/@seor.

SEOR Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SEOR Network (SEOR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SEOR Network has a current supply of 0. The last known price of SEOR Network is 0.01081713 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $263,322.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.seor.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEOR Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEOR Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SEOR Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

