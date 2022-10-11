ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $367.69

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $367.69 and last traded at $373.83, with a volume of 19927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $381.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.13.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,322 shares of company stock worth $11,866,291. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.