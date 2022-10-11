Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Sesen Bio Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. Sesen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62.
Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that Sesen Bio will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sesen Bio
About Sesen Bio
Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sesen Bio (SESN)
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
- Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.