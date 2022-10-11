Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Sesen Bio Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. Sesen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that Sesen Bio will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sesen Bio

About Sesen Bio

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SESN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 44.1% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 65,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 26.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 24,568 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 226.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 120,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 83,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 41.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 39,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

