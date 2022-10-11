Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SJR.B traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$33.61. 390,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,508. Shaw Communications has a one year low of C$32.97 and a one year high of C$39.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$34.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of C$16.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJR.B has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank set a C$38.00 price objective on Shaw Communications and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.80.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Further Reading

