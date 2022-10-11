Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 547,994 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 84,050 shares during the quarter. Shell accounts for 1.7% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $28,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $228,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shell stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.91. 115,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,074,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

