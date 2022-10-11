Shelton Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,106 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,132 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLF. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $544,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $10,802,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,123,340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLF. B. Riley cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

Shares of CLF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.39. 284,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,370,602. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.