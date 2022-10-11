Shelton Wealth Management LLC Has $734,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $168.00. 1,147,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,290,778. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.21 and a 200 day moving average of $183.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

