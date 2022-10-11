Shelton Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,959 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 222,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 11.2% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Shelton Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $13,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 14,369 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 131,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 37,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000.

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,721. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.46. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.31 and a 1-year high of $59.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

