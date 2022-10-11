Shelton Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,209 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 4.7% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.30. The stock had a trading volume of 423,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,466. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.30. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.