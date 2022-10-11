Shelton Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 414.5% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 123,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,312,000 after acquiring an additional 99,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 18,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 28,880 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT stock traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $100.73. 1,214,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,290,793. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.79 and a 52 week high of $155.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.14.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.