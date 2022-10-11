Shelton Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland in the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 67,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Ashland by 26.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ashland by 1.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ashland in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ashland from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.22.

NYSE:ASH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $112.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.99 and its 200-day moving average is $101.72. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. Ashland had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

Ashland, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

