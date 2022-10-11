Shib Army Price Down 40.8% Over Last Week (SHIBARMY)

Shib Army (SHIBARMY) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 11th. In the last seven days, Shib Army has traded 40.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shib Army token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shib Army has a total market cap of $371,723.14 and approximately $16,694.00 worth of Shib Army was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003065 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070269 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10679835 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034192 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Shib Army

Shib Army’s genesis date was October 27th, 2021. Shib Army’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Shib Army is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmybsctoken. Shib Army’s official message board is shibarmybsc.medium.com. Shib Army’s official website is shibarmybsc.com. Shib Army’s official Twitter account is @shibarmybsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shib Army Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shib Army (SHIBARMY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Shib Army has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shib Army is 0 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $71.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shibarmybsc.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shib Army directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shib Army should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shib Army using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

