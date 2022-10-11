SHIBIC (SHIBIC) Price Down 23.6% This Week

SHIBIC (SHIBIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. SHIBIC has a market capitalization of $94,758.16 and $15,333.00 worth of SHIBIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIBIC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SHIBIC has traded down 23.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003041 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070246 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738919 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034341 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SHIBIC was first traded on November 21st, 2021. SHIBIC’s total supply is 111,955,978,794,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,141,962,528,634 tokens. The official website for SHIBIC is shibainuclassic.io. SHIBIC’s official Twitter account is @shibainuclassic. SHIBIC’s official message board is medium.com/@shibainuclassic. The Reddit community for SHIBIC is https://reddit.com/r/shibainuclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIBIC (SHIBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SHIBIC has a current supply of 111,955,978,794,252 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SHIBIC is 0.00000005 USD and is down -13.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $17,194.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shibainuclassic.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIBIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

