Shibking Inu Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (SHIBKING)

Shibking Inu (SHIBKING) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Shibking Inu token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Shibking Inu has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Shibking Inu has a total market cap of $394,804.14 and $15,893.00 worth of Shibking Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003065 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070269 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10679835 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034192 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Shibking Inu Token Profile

Shibking Inu was first traded on February 5th, 2022. Shibking Inu’s official Twitter account is @shibkinginudao. The official website for Shibking Inu is www.shibking.io.

Buying and Selling Shibking Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shibking Inu (SHIBKING) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Shibking Inu has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Shibking Inu is 0 USD and is down -7.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,932.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibking.io/.”

