SHINU Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8,779.00 (SHINU)

SHINU (SHINU) traded 49.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. SHINU has a total market cap of $809.79 and $8,779.00 worth of SHINU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SHINU has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One SHINU token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SHINU alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00034340 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SHINU Token Profile

SHINU launched on July 26th, 2022. SHINU’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. SHINU’s official Twitter account is @shinueth. The official website for SHINU is shinu.app.

SHINU Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SHINU (SHINU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. SHINU has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SHINU is 0.00080802 USD and is up 7.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $422.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shinu.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHINU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHINU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHINU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHINU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHINU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.