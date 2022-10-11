Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.53

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$34.53 and last traded at C$36.00, with a volume of 2251837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.35.

Shopify Stock Down 5.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 188.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$43.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$296.77. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68.

Get Shopify alerts:

Insider Activity at Shopify

In related news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,198 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.03, for a total transaction of C$137,624.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,669,003.14.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.