Silver Lake Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.5% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $464,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,181 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.3 %

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.46.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $100.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,660,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $96.67 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.98 and its 200 day moving average is $110.01. The firm has a market cap of $176.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

