Simply Trading Up 54.4% Over Last 7 Days (SIMPLY)

Simply (SIMPLY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Simply token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Simply has traded 54.4% higher against the dollar. Simply has a total market capitalization of $185,433.46 and $63,691.00 worth of Simply was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Simply

Simply was first traded on November 17th, 2021. The official website for Simply is simplytoken.io. Simply’s official Twitter account is @simplytoken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Simply

According to CryptoCompare, “Simply (SIMPLY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simply has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Simply is 0.00366896 USD and is down -4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $742.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://simplytoken.io/.”

