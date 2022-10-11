SingMon Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $29,437.00 (SM)

SingMon Token (SM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. SingMon Token has a market cap of $1,234.35 and approximately $29,437.00 worth of SingMon Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingMon Token has traded down 47.2% against the US dollar. One SingMon Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingMon Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00034340 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SingMon Token

SingMon Token’s launch date was June 22nd, 2022. SingMon Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,493,977 tokens. The Reddit community for SingMon Token is https://reddit.com/r/singmonapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingMon Token’s official website is singmon.io. SingMon Token’s official Twitter account is @singmonapp.

SingMon Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingMon Token (SM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SingMon Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingMon Token is 0.00016471 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singmon.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingMon Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingMon Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingMon Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingMon Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingMon Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.