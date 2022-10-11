Skylands Capital LLC Buys 24,256 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,256 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Fathom were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fathom by 18.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,491,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after buying an additional 233,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fathom by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 28,146 shares in the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Fathom by 12.0% during the first quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 216,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 23,281 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fathom by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 166,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 58,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fathom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 112,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Fathom to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Fathom in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Fathom had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $128.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

