Skylands Capital LLC Has $17.62 Million Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,110 shares during the quarter. Beacon Roofing Supply accounts for approximately 2.6% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $17,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at about $846,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,689,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,784,000 after buying an additional 280,972 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. William Blair lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 103,931 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,936.63. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,859,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,843,495.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 103,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,859,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,843,495.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $340,190.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BECN stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $59.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,835. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.72. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $65.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.05. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

