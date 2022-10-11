Skylands Capital LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 1.03% of Lovesac worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 101.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 821,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,409,000 after purchasing an additional 413,458 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 29.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,853,000 after acquiring an additional 228,148 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lovesac by 25.0% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 890,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,142,000 after acquiring an additional 178,119 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 346.7% in the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 79,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 61,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 50,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lovesac

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $271,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,291.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Price Performance

NASDAQ LOVE traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.63. 9,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,206. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.46. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Lovesac had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lovesac from $124.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

Lovesac Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

