Skylands Capital LLC Has $45.23 Million Stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 316,070 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 52,620 shares during the period. Arch Resources accounts for about 6.6% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Arch Resources worth $45,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARCH. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,575,000 after acquiring an additional 28,274 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 80.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 657,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,341,000 after acquiring an additional 292,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 408,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,293,000 after acquiring an additional 258,382 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,121,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCH traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.36. 6,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,367. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.08. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.54 and a 12 month high of $183.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $19.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.86 by ($2.56). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.00 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 126.97%. Research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 55.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.04%.

In other news, Director James N. Chapman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.10 per share, with a total value of $123,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares in the company, valued at $396,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Arch Resources from $221.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

