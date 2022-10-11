Skylands Capital LLC Purchases 8,250 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the quarter. EnerSys makes up about 1.3% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.36% of EnerSys worth $8,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 5.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 69.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

EnerSys Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ENS traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.15. 1,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,725. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.25 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

