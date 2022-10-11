Skylands Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,515 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets accounts for approximately 1.6% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $10,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,437 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,465,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,998,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,971,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,566,000 after purchasing an additional 308,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 652,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 259,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

CBOE stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.71. 417,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBOE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

