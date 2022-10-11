Skylands Capital LLC Sells 800 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.05% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $5,500,279.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 631,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,445,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $4,136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,646,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,472,144.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 631,938 shares in the company, valued at $27,445,067.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,742 shares of company stock worth $9,806,222. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of WSC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $581.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.32 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Further Reading

