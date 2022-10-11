Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Gap Down to $83.92

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.92, but opened at $81.30. Skyworks Solutions shares last traded at $81.04, with a volume of 10,646 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen set a $132.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.90.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 202.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 163,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 109,367 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 19,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

