Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 926 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in BioNTech by 66.7% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in BioNTech during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the first quarter valued at $85,000. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $135.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.18. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $374.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.73 and its 200 day moving average is $152.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $7.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.69 by ($0.38). BioNTech had a net margin of 55.43% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BioNTech from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BioNTech from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on BioNTech from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.62.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

