Slow Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 330.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,737 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,713,000 after buying an additional 1,233,784 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,560,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,169,000 after acquiring an additional 393,593 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,355,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,236,000 after acquiring an additional 123,578 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $96.69 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $107.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.62.

