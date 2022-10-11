Slow Capital Inc. Buys 419 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Universal Display by 42.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Universal Display by 48.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 329,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after purchasing an additional 106,879 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 17.4% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 370,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,443,000 after purchasing an additional 54,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of OLED stock opened at $97.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $94.12 and a one year high of $188.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.42.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,932,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Universal Display

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Articles

