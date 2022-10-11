Slow Capital Inc. Decreases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after buying an additional 2,026,477 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,879,000 after buying an additional 308,911 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,506,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,969,000 after buying an additional 337,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,221,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,879,000 after buying an additional 324,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,553,000 after buying an additional 1,714,842 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $103.29 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $116.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.49.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

