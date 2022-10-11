Slow Capital Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,971 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the software company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 4,305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $191.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.73. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 75.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

