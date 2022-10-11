Slow Capital Inc. Has $3.97 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,536 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636,928 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,201,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,428,000 after buying an additional 551,573 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,707,000 after buying an additional 1,102,126 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,560,000 after buying an additional 2,378,116 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.49 and a twelve month high of $81.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average of $76.68.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
