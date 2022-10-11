Slow Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth $204,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $74.62 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.21.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.