Slow Capital Inc. Trims Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,338.60.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total transaction of $11,104,953.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,240.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,127.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,245.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1,250.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,081.67 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.73 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

