SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.04

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.04 and last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 1878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.44. The company has a market cap of $654.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.01 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $34,733.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $34,733.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,566,115.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,056 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,953,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,357,000 after purchasing an additional 231,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,770,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,345,000 after acquiring an additional 46,613 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,920,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,443,000 after purchasing an additional 357,426 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its position in SMART Global by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 1,682,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,549,000 after purchasing an additional 145,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

