SmashCash Trading Down 21.5% Over Last Week (SMASH)

SmashCash (SMASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One SmashCash token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SmashCash has a total market capitalization of $30,461.95 and approximately $24,664.00 worth of SmashCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmashCash has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmashCash Profile

SmashCash’s launch date was December 5th, 2021. SmashCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,492,115 tokens. SmashCash’s official website is smashcash.io. SmashCash’s official Twitter account is @smashcashio. SmashCash’s official message board is medium.com/@smashcash.

Buying and Selling SmashCash

According to CryptoCompare, “SmashCash (SMASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SmashCash has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SmashCash is 0.0002288 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smashcash.io/.”

