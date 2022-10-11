SMD COIN Price Down 21.6% This Week (SMD)

SMD COIN (SMD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last week, SMD COIN has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One SMD COIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SMD COIN has a market cap of $81,010.00 and $58,339.00 worth of SMD COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SMD COIN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003045 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070618 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10795726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00034169 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SMD COIN Profile

SMD COIN’s launch date was August 15th, 2021. SMD COIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. SMD COIN’s official Twitter account is @smdcoinofficial?s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. SMD COIN’s official website is www.smdcoin.com.

Buying and Selling SMD COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “SMD COIN (SMD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SMD COIN has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SMD COIN is 0.00122738 USD and is down -15.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $21.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.smdcoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SMD COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SMD COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SMD COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SMD COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SMD COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.