Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Shares Down 2.7%

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 100,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 91,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Snipp Interactive Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$50.82 million and a PE ratio of 18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17.

Snipp Interactive Company Profile

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions company, focuses on developing marketing engagement platforms in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. Its solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates, and receipt processing. The company also engages in designing, executing, and promoting marketing programs.

