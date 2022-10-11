Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,962 ($23.71).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,010 ($24.29) price target on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

LON:SCT opened at GBX 1,159 ($14.00) on Thursday. Softcat has a 1-year low of GBX 1,111 ($13.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,100 ($25.37). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,271.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,355.69. The firm has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 2,272.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

