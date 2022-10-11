SOL Global Investments (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Trading Down 11.2%

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 11.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 3,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 20,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

SOL Global Investments Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51.

About SOL Global Investments

(Get Rating)

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in growth capital to small and mid-sized businesses. The firm primarily invests in U.S cannabis industry, CBD, health and wellness, E-sports, electric mobility sector. SOL Global Investments Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada, and addition office in Miami Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SOL Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOL Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.