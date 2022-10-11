SolCondoms (CONDOMS) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

SolCondoms (CONDOMS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. SolCondoms has a market cap of $1,672.86 and approximately $5.00 worth of SolCondoms was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SolCondoms has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One SolCondoms token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SolCondoms Profile

SolCondoms’ genesis date was November 18th, 2021. SolCondoms’ total supply is 1,000,000,300 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,000,000 tokens. SolCondoms’ official Twitter account is @solcondoms and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SolCondoms is solcondoms.xyz. The Reddit community for SolCondoms is https://reddit.com/r/solcondoms. SolCondoms’ official message board is medium.com/@solcondoms.

SolCondoms Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SolCondoms (CONDOMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. SolCondoms has a current supply of 1,000,000,300 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SolCondoms is 0.00001972 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solcondoms.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolCondoms directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolCondoms should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolCondoms using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

