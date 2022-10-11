SPACE SIP (SIP) Trading 31.9% Higher This Week

SPACE SIP (SIP) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One SPACE SIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SPACE SIP has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar. SPACE SIP has a market capitalization of $14,393.48 and approximately $33,664.00 worth of SPACE SIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SPACE SIP Token Profile

SPACE SIP’s launch date was October 17th, 2021. SPACE SIP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,033,000 tokens. SPACE SIP’s official Twitter account is @0xspacesip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SPACE SIP is medium.com/space-sip. The official website for SPACE SIP is sip.space.

Buying and Selling SPACE SIP

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE SIP (SIP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SPACE SIP has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE SIP is 0.00065606 USD and is down -2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $4,003.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sip.space/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE SIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE SIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPACE SIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

