Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Stock Performance

Shares of LOV stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.32). Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 86.88% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Spark Networks will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.