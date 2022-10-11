SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) Shares Down 0.9%

SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $87.03 and last traded at $87.20. 2,789 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 4,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.00.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.73.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Global Dow ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 200.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 45,017 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF in the second quarter worth $2,464,000. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF in the second quarter worth $2,116,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Global Dow ETF

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

