SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $78.41. The stock had a trading volume of 347,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,429,482. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.94 and its 200-day moving average is $80.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $134.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.