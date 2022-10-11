Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for approximately 3.1% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $13,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Argus downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.80. 5,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,630. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $203.85 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.