Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.65

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 2487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Sprinklr Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. Sprinklr's revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $785,540.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 24,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $278,278.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 530,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,754.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $785,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,293 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

