SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Senior Officer Stewart Beckman Sells 5,400 Shares

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stewart Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.27, for a total transaction of C$98,638.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,737,518.23.

Stewart Beckman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Stewart Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.32, for a total transaction of C$98,917.20.

SSRM stock traded down C$0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 215,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,441. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$17.01 and a 1-year high of C$31.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSRM shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.50 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.00.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

