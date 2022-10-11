STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STAA shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $1,762,500.78. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,958.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.78. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,958.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,957,000 after purchasing an additional 33,899 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

STAA opened at $68.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.08. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 102.33 and a beta of 1.17. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $128.31.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.12 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

